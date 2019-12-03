Advanced search

Lyme Regis Septuagenarians success for Graham Winter

PUBLISHED: 13:25 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 03 December 2019

The Lyme Regis ladies played a nine-hole competition and, as had been expected, the results were close, writes Richard Jackman.

Jean Jolley is on form and duly won Division One with a very creditable 16 points.

Second was Rosie Jackman on countback with Emma Davies taking third, on 15. There was no stopping Division Two winner Jane Broom, who came in with the best score of the day, 17 points, while Rosemary Dare and Ros Clemmans both on 16 points took second and third respectively, on countback.

The club septuagenarians competition was brilliantly won by Graham Winter.

In testing conditions he found his putting arms on the 15th and 16th holes with two good long putts to gain seven points and subsequently win with a worthy 38 points.

David Lines came through well on the back nine to take second place on countback as he just eclipsed Bob Shepherd as both scored 36 points.

