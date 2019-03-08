Advanced search

Lyme Regis stableford success for Colin Preece

PUBLISHED: 10:20 15 March 2019

The first Lyme Regis seniors’ stableford of the year was well supported, given the forecast, with nearly 50 people taking part, writes Richard Jackman.

Division One proved to be close as Colin Preece won with 38 points, scoring five three-pointers on the back nine while John Coley and Neil Leggett both finished with 37 points.

Both Coley and Leggett scored 20 on the back nine, but a point a hole on the 17th and 18th cost Leggett second place to Coley.

Division Two was more clear cut as Barry Peters-King started off brilliantly with 22 points on the front nine to come in with the best score of the day – 39 points to take top spot.

Both Kevin Unwin and Tim Sansom finished on 33 points and both had 17 on the back nine, but Unwin’s exceptional nine points on the last three holes saw him take second with Sansom having to settle for third spot.

As the aftermath of storm Freya abounded, the ladies valiantly played their first medal and although not a qualifier because of temporary greens, Sandra Barclay impressed with a nett 75, playing very well around the turn.

Jill Swainson played a gritty and improving back nine to finish on 77.

Susan Moore, just fell away on the final few holes, but still ended third on 78.

Ros Clemmans was the best medal qualifier in 2018 so goes through to represent Lyme Regis Golf Club ladies in the area competition sponsored by Bridgestone golf.

