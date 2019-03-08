Advanced search

Lyme Regis Sunday Stableford success for impressive Scott

PUBLISHED: 13:03 28 March 2019

Lyme Regis held their first open day competition of the year and, in increasingly blowy conditions, the early starters were the ones to benefit, writes Richard Jackman.

The competition was a best two stableford scores to count and, in terms of the outcome, first place went to the Lyme trio of John Ashenhurst, Geoff Filtness and David Sheen, who scored 82 points,

Second were the Lyme quartet of David Fidge, Gareth Williams, Bob Edmonds and Colin Baker, with 81 points.

In third place were Josh French, David Russell, Laurie Ferino and Jamie Hayes of Axe Cliff, who scored 79 points and fourth place went to the Lyme foursome of Rob Coombe, Matt Brotherton, Shane Stone and Alan Brown, who also scored 79 points. Nearest the pin on the 18th was Lyme’s Jon Ebdon, who got down in two.

Division One of the Sunday Stableford was won by Mark Scott with 36 points. Mark plundered 13 points from the first five holes, which included two gross birdies.

Second was Stephen Pitt with 34 points as he improved on the back nine, beating John Ashenhurst, also 34 points, on countback.

Winning Division Two, and with the best score of the day, was David Sheen with 39 points.

Sheen scored four points on the first hole and went on to amass 22 on the front nine in a very polished round.

David Binns, 36, came second with two steady scoring nines, but some up and down holes, while Barry Ebdon was third with 34.

The ladies’ stableford witnessed a runaway win for Debbie Shinners as she put together some good steady scores to win impressively with 35 points. Jean Jolley had a good front nine, scoring 18 points, and kept it together to take second place with 31, while, in contrast, Judith Ellard was in improving form on the back nine, to take third place with 30 points.

