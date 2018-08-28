Lyme Regis Texas Scramble success for lady captain Kathy Briggs and her team
PUBLISHED: 10:24 11 January 2019
Archant
Lyme Regis ladies’ captain Kathy Briggs started off her year in style as she, Judith Williams and Liz Davies won the Texas scramble, writes Richard Jackman.
The trio played well as a team throughout the competition and deserved their victory and they took first place with a score of 74.8.
In what was a close contest, the runners-up were Rosie Jackman, Emma Davies and Ronny Turner.
They also scored 74.8, but had to settle for second place.