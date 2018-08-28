Lyme Regis Texas Scramble success for lady captain Kathy Briggs and her team

Golf club and ball Archant

Lyme Regis ladies’ captain Kathy Briggs started off her year in style as she, Judith Williams and Liz Davies won the Texas scramble, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trio played well as a team throughout the competition and deserved their victory and they took first place with a score of 74.8.

In what was a close contest, the runners-up were Rosie Jackman, Emma Davies and Ronny Turner.

They also scored 74.8, but had to settle for second place.