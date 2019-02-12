Lyme Regis three-ball scramble success for Cullen, Dawe and Hampton-Rumbold

Golf club and ball

The Lyme Regis three-ball scramble produced a well-deserved win for a trio of in-form players, writes Richard Jackman.

Neale Cullen, Andy Dawe, and Neil Hampton-Rumbold were the three and they came home with a very creditable 60.2.

On the comeback trail after injury, was George Skellern, who, along with David Fidge - both got birdie twos - as they teamed with Peter Wood to take second spot with a score of 61.2.

Graham Paterson, Jerry Linnert and Lee Caddy completed the podium taking third place with 62.2.

The ladies bowmaker saw a runaway win for Anne Humphreys, Cyndy Mudford, and Amy Mudford as they amassed an unbeatable 75 points.

With 65 points in second place were Jane Andrews Mary Minter and Daphne Baker and Emma Davies, Linda Deem and Sarah Kilcoyne were just a point behind them on 64 to take third.