Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme Regis three-ball scramble success for Cullen, Dawe and Hampton-Rumbold

PUBLISHED: 12:24 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 23 February 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The Lyme Regis three-ball scramble produced a well-deserved win for a trio of in-form players, writes Richard Jackman.

Neale Cullen, Andy Dawe, and Neil Hampton-Rumbold were the three and they came home with a very creditable 60.2.

On the comeback trail after injury, was George Skellern, who, along with David Fidge - both got birdie twos - as they teamed with Peter Wood to take second spot with a score of 61.2.

Graham Paterson, Jerry Linnert and Lee Caddy completed the podium taking third place with 62.2.

The ladies bowmaker saw a runaway win for Anne Humphreys, Cyndy Mudford, and Amy Mudford as they amassed an unbeatable 75 points.

With 65 points in second place were Jane Andrews Mary Minter and Daphne Baker and Emma Davies, Linda Deem and Sarah Kilcoyne were just a point behind them on 64 to take third.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

Motion to support climate change blocked by council boss

Councillor Matt Boot. Picture: Contributed

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver with axe in car arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis found at his home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis three-ball scramble success for Cullen, Dawe and Hampton-Rumbold

Golf club and ball

Honiton gymnasts impress at high level grading competition

Honiton gymnasts (l to r) Oliver Love and Dan Slator - bronze medals at the Bristol Grades competition. Picture HGC

Sidmouth Arboretum’s Tree of the Month - Monterey Pine 1102

Serotinous cones that hang on to their seeds waiting for a bush fire. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Saving lives from suicide in Honiton

Pete’s Dragons CEO Alison Jordan (left) with project manager Kate Bedding. Picture Emz Nolan

Moore sparkles in Honiton Hawks game against Cullompton

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9434. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists