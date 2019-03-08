Lyme Regis Tournament week is underway

Lyme Regis mayor, councillor Brian Lancombe bowls the first wood to declare the Lyme Regis Bowl Club 2019 Tournament 'underway'. Picture LYME REGIS BOWLS CLUB Archant

Lyme Regis endured something of a washout across the past week, writes Paul Moffitt.

All three scheduled league games succumbed to the current 'summer weather'!

The only action the club saw was a friendly meeting with Somerton and so it was certainly a 'quiet week' on the bowls front.

There was action on the green on Saturday morning though when the club welcomed the mayor of Lyme Regis, councillor Brian Lancombe, who, accompanied to the club by his wife Wendy, bowled the first wood to officially open the Club's 62nd Open Tournament.

So far it's been mostly dry but, a very strong wind and a lack of sun has made it an uncharacteristically chilly start to the week. Full results and pictures will appear here next week.