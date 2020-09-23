Lyme Regis Wellings bowl win for Barnaby Down and hole-in-one for Keith Gibson

Lyme Regis golfers Barnaby Down (left) with the Wellings Bowl and (right) club champion Scott Love with the Williams Bowl. Picture; LRGC Archant

Round Two of the Lyme Regis Club Championship (Williams Bowl) was played in true summer weather, writes Richard Jackman.

With three players all in pole position after round one, all on 73 points - James Newcombe, and brothers Ian and Steven Mudford - there was all to play for.

In the handicap competition, (Wellings Bowl), Barnaby Down was a clear leader with the best nett score of the day – 66, with James Newcombe 68 in second and Chris Browne, third, on 69.

Then came round two and, like many sports there are fine margins, bits of luck both good and bad, and no doubt everyone had a tale to tell.

In the handicap competition three new names appeared leading in round two – Gerry Whiteley and MannieWellman on 70 and scratch golfer Scott Love on 72.

In the gross Scott Love won round two with 72, Manny Wellman, 73 and Ian Mudford on 76 the only one to keep his podium place from last week. With the scores from both rounds added together Scott Love was crowned club champion winning on 148 for the third time.

Only one shot behind and in second and third place respectively, on countback, were Mannie Wellman and Ian Mudford.

This was a close competition with 10 shots covering the top nine places. The handicap result had 23 people within 10 shots of top place owned by Barnaby Down winning by two shots on nett 141, his first round nett 66 providing the winning platform.

Mannie Wellman came second on 143 with Chris Browne battled through to bronze on countback with 144.

Spare a thought for junior Mannie Wellman who played brilliantly over both days but took a double bogey on the last hole, so although not his year this year, there will be many more opportunities in future.

On the eighth hole in round two, Keith Gibson scored a hole-in-one. Receiving his trophy Scott Love praised and thanked the greens staff on the presentation and state of the course which was in superb condition throughout the championships.