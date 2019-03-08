Lyme Regis Wellings Trophy success for Jonny Ebdon

Lyme Regis club captain Gareth Williams (left) presents Jonny Ebdon with the Wellings Trophy. Picture: LRGC Archant

The summer weather held on long enough for a full field to enjoy the Lyme Regis Captain's Day, writes Richard Jackman.

Speaking of the day, club captain Gareth Williams said: "A great day was had by all with visitors from as far afield as Gloucestershire and Poole, as well as some more local golfers who commented on how much they enjoyed the course and the splendid views of the Jurassic Coast.

"We raised £1,400 for Weldmar Hospice with a full field of 140 golfers, a successful raffle, an auction of four ball games at other golf clubs and generous donations at the half-way hut where I was serving food and drinks."

The Weldmar Hospice was the real winner, but on the course James Drew, James Newcombe, Jamie Hoskins and Andy Ford won with a score of 122 in the progressive bowmaker. The shot of the day belonged to Kevin Unwin, whose 200-yard second shot to eagle the sixth with a two was exceptional!

Although delayed, the second round of the Wellings Bowl club handicap championship took place with some keen scores resulting in a win for Jonny Ebdon with a second nett 69 for 138.

Gerry Whitely was second on 139 and Mark Lewis took third on 140. Special mention for young Samuel Beviss who had the best second round score of a nett 67.

The 9-hole junior stableford was won by Katie Hampton-Rumbold on 23 points with Casey Gibbons second on 20, with Jevan Hampton-Rumbold third on 15.

The mixed stableford saw Ian Mudford run away with it in his two under gross 40 points ahead of Howard Wickes in second on 36 and Brian Collis third on 34.

The ladies played a bowmaker and the winning team of Anne Humphreys, Rosemary Jackman and Jenny Scott, were helped in no small way by Scott's spectacular hole in one on the 13th as they won by one shot from Cyndy Mudford, Jane Andrews and Amy Mudford.