Lyme Regis yellow ball success for threesome

PUBLISHED: 10:44 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 17 November 2019

(Left to right) Emily Fisher, who works in fund raising for Weldmar and Sally-Anne Baverstock a senior nurse, with Kathy Briggs and Gareth Williams from Lyme Regis golf club. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

(Left to right) Emily Fisher, who works in fund raising for Weldmar and Sally-Anne Baverstock a senior nurse, with Kathy Briggs and Gareth Williams from Lyme Regis golf club. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

There were no singles competitions over the past week, but the three-ball 'waltzing' bowmaker' provided some keen team competition at the weekend, writes Richard Jackman.

It was Peter Beviss, Bob Taylor, and the ever-present Samuel Beviss, who took the honours, with David Binns, Graham Pickard and Bob Shepherd in second place and third were the trio of Rob Coombe, Shane Stone, and Bary Ebdon.

In the nine-hole yellow ball stableford, the ladies braved the coldest day this Winter and the team that warmed up quickest to win was Sarah Kilcoyne, Judith Ellard and Sue Crossley with 62 points, with Geraldine Wickes, Mary Minter and Marilyn Wilson only a point adrift in second. Caroline Baker, Susan Moore and Rosemary Dare came third.

Last year's captains, Gareth Williams and Kathy Briggs chose the Weldmar Hospice as their joint charity.

Weldmar Hospicecare provides specialist end of life care for people living in Dorset.

It was with great pride that both captains went to the Joseph Weld Hospice in Dorchester, to present a cheque for £5,810.87p.

The money was raised through various fund raising events and with the generosity of members and visitors.

