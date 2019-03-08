Lyme Two sufffer heavy defeat at Dorchester

Archant

Regrettably, I only have the ladies' complete league results to hand, writes Paul Moffitt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, I can report that Lyme Two got 'mullered' away to Dorchester whilst the championship side earned a very welcome 8-2 victory away to Shaftesbury.

The ladies got whitewashed at home to West Moors, a reversal of the away game earlier in the season.

In the friendlies, Lyme had a thumping win against Chard, but lost narrowly to Ottery St Mary.

The Club travelled to Cardiff last Sunday for their annual encounter against the late Jack Irwin's old club and results will be here in the column next week.

The prolonged spell of rain last Friday has certainly improved the look of the green and spared the green's team a break from daily watering.

Results

Dorset Ladies Div One: Lyme 58, West Moors 80; H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber, 19-29; A Allman, N Driscoll, A Darvill, P Weech, 22-23; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 17-28.

Friendlies: Lyme 103, Chard 44; N Stephens, G Clode, A Weech, 32-7; A Preece, K Hickman, D Meylan, 16-9; J Kesterton, P Stephens, B Parsons, 27-18; B Smith, D Courtenay-Smith, A Nabarro, 28-10. How nice it was to see Nola Stephens back bowling again, having missed most of the season through ill health.

Lyme 58, Ottery St Mary 68; T Young, M Haseman, A Darvill, A Weech, 14-15; L Young, J Sherring, J Lewis, Chas Barber, 13-17; M Knight, N Solomon, B Moon, P Weech, 11-17; B Smith, J Kesterton, N Benson, Chris Barber, 20-19.