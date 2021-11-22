Magnificent Millwey Rise spirit at Farway United

“No pasarán” was the motto of Millwey's players after they had quickly gone two goals behind at Farway.

From that moment on every 'Rise' player played with a determination to match the skill of their talented opponents.

The industrious Nathan Womersley hit the bar and from the rebound Farway’s keeper brought off a fine save to keep out young Owen Enticott's volley. Millwey defended magnificently for the rest of the half with Brett Garner in goal producing some outstanding saves supported by a resolute defence in which Alex Rockett and Imram Choudrey were prominent under the constant pressure of Farway's rampaging forwards.

The second period was a repeat of the first with the 'Rise' defence coming under constant pressure that resulted in 11 Farway corners and numerous strikes on goal.

Garner was a colossus between the sticks and the whole Millwey team played with a determination not to concede any further goals.