News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Massive occasion beckons for Axminster Town FC

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 3:11 PM January 24, 2022
Axminster preparing for Exeter City visit

Axminster preparing for Exeter City visit - Credit: Andrew Graham

Axminster Town Football Club will host Exeter City in the quarter-final of the Devon St Luke’s Bowl on Wednesday evening (January 26). 

The game kicks-off at 7.30pm at Tiger Way and should be a fantastic occasion for the club and the local community. Get down to support the Tigers and see what they can achieve against the mighty Grecians. 

Axminster boss Dan Prettejohn will be hoping his side can dust off the frustration of a 4-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Torpoint Athletic in the Peninsula League on Saturday. 

Prettejohn spoke to the Axminster media team after the game, he said: “A tough afternoon that was not reflected in the scoreline. My lads need to take chances when on top and be clinical when a chance arrives. We won’t win games with three shots on goal.” 

After the visit of Exeter in midweek, Axminster will travel to Crediton United on Saturday.  

Axminster v Torpoint

Axminster v Torpoint - Credit: Andrew Graham

Torpoint too strong for Tigers

Torpoint too strong for Tigers - Credit: Andrew Graham


Non-League Football
Axminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

peco beer

Devon model railway manufacturer expands factory space to keep up with...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The section of the A35 where the accident happened

Five-year-old girl dies after road accident near Honiton

Philippa Davies

person
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Cars targeted by arsonist in Honiton

Philippa Davies

person
Great Jackleigh Farm Wyke GSV

Campsite bid for farm to boost business

Paul Jones

person