Massive occasion beckons for Axminster Town FC

Axminster Town Football Club will host Exeter City in the quarter-final of the Devon St Luke’s Bowl on Wednesday evening (January 26).

The game kicks-off at 7.30pm at Tiger Way and should be a fantastic occasion for the club and the local community. Get down to support the Tigers and see what they can achieve against the mighty Grecians.

Axminster boss Dan Prettejohn will be hoping his side can dust off the frustration of a 4-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Torpoint Athletic in the Peninsula League on Saturday.

Prettejohn spoke to the Axminster media team after the game, he said: “A tough afternoon that was not reflected in the scoreline. My lads need to take chances when on top and be clinical when a chance arrives. We won’t win games with three shots on goal.”

After the visit of Exeter in midweek, Axminster will travel to Crediton United on Saturday.

Axminster v Torpoint - Credit: Andrew Graham

Torpoint too strong for Tigers - Credit: Andrew Graham



