Mick Swann takes the honours in Axe Cliff seniors Friday Stableford

PUBLISHED: 12:41 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 21 January 2020

Axe Cliff’s Mick Swann (left) being presented with a voucher for his win in the monthly Stableford. Presenting the voucher is club treasurer Bill Polley. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Axe Cliff's Mick Swann (left) being presented with a voucher for his win in the monthly Stableford. Presenting the voucher is club treasurer Bill Polley. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Last week's Monday Roll-Up was cancelled because of the awful weather and it was those very same elements that led to a number of seniors not turning up, writes Dave Bruce.

However, there was some respite with regard to the weather on Wednesday when 16 pitched up to brave the elements, following some six ladies who were just enjoying being able to play for fun, but I think they were practising for their first game against the seniors in a couple of weeks time!

As for the seniors' action, our photographer extraordinaire, Brian Thompson, came in first this time, but only on countback, with his winning score over the 15 holes being 27 points.

Pushing him all the way was last year's captain Mick Swann, despite losing his tee pegs!

Being of Scottish ancestry he ties them to a solid six-inch nail which he hammers into the ground.

Therefore, he really should never lose his tees, but, somehow he did after his drive on the second!

Luckily, in the trio behind him was kind-hearted Brian Thompson, who found them in the hedge on the second tee!

Naturally he recognised the nail and where it had come from and gave them back to Mick as he was wandering down the third fairway where Mick hugged him profusely. We would all like to know what Mick is on and would like some ourselves as he then won the Monthly Stableford on Friday against some stiff opposition.

He says he is just enjoying not having the captain's shackles on him this year, which I know may well be true!

Tony Strong continued his good form, coming second with 33 points and a two on his card again.

He has had more twos than I have had hot dinners!

Joining Tony with another two is that octogenarian Gerry Turner, but it was the other Gerry, Mr Binmore, who took third spot, albeit via countback, with 31.

Post action we held our usual photograph session at which Mick Swann was presented with a voucher by our trusty treasurer Bill Polley. At the handover Bill did look as if he was a tad reluctant to release the voucher as he does not like giving money away. What's more, in his speech, Bill reminded us all that our £10 membership fee for being a Senior is now well overdue. Come on - pay up lads.

