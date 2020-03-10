Mike Wickins enjoys Axe Cliff Monthly Medal success

Golf club and ball Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies were not so lucky on Wednesday when a few went out to start, but had to give up after nine holes totally wet and pretty cold, writes Dave Bruce.

Margaret Kenchington could not believe it! At least they proved hardier than the dozen Axe Cliff Seniors' who took on a similar number of Seniors' from Cricket St Thomas in a friendly club match and had to give up after only six holes having been totally soaked through by the rain!

Unfortunately, news of the abandonment didn't get through to Bill Polley who went on to play another two holes. Gloria, his patient but loving wife, is still trying to get his clothes dry for next week!

Thank goodness the weather improved on Friday which saw over 30 Seniors enjoying, at times, sunshine and calm conditions, to contest a Monthly Medal. Mike Wickins made the most of it and won with a fine par round of net 70.

However, he did stop short of giving us advice on handling the coronavirus outbreak!

It was good to see Nick Povey playing well, grabbing second spot with a 71 and vice-captain John Hanna was not far behind with his score of 72.

Mike and Andrew Thompson were the only players to produce twos on their cards on the difficult par three, 14th hole. Back in the clubhouse, we all enjoyed some wonderful cakes kindly provided by David Lacey, celebrating his 72 birthday - he does not look a day over 80 you know!

Mind you, the cakes were a welcome aid to concentrate on captain Rob Grove's lengthy explanation and draw of next week's fun competition 'Famous Golfers'.

I tried to ask Gilbert Cox if he understood it but all he could tell me was that he was in Nick Faldo's team. Hmm, I can't wait!