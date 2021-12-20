News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Millwey and Sidmouth Town share an enjoyable point

Dick Sturch

Published: 3:22 PM December 20, 2021
Football on grass

Millwey are on the ball again - Credit: Getty Images

The last match of 2021 was an evenly-matched affair, as Millwey Rise and Sidmouth Town 3rds played out at entertaining 2-2 draw. 

Millwey took the lead via some neat footwork from Sam Turner to feed Luke Thurlow who placed the ball wide of the Sidmouth keeper.  
 
Shortly before the half-time whistle, 'Rise' failed to get the ball clear and when it fell to Sidmouth's MarkHadleigh, he volleyed the ball home from inside the box. 

The second half began with the play swinging from end to end until Sidmouth gained a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Ben Squance headed home for their second.  

Thurlow again came close forcing the keeper into a smart save to keep out his goal bound shot. Zak Meaker produced a great run through the Sidmouth defence before putting Thurlow through on goal. His strike hit the upright and fell to Shane Featherstone who forced the ball over the line for a point.  

Non-League Football
Sidmouth News

