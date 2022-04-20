News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Millwey Reserves finish season with win at Tedburn St Mary

Dick Sturch

Published: 6:19 PM April 20, 2022
Millwey Rise 2nds sponsored by AquaHeat and Jurassic Coast Cleaning Co.

Bank holiday Monday saw Millwey Rise Reserves travel to Tedburn St Mary for their last match of the season.  

From the start, they put the home side's goal under pressure but it wasn't until the 25th minute that Millwey took the lead when Cameron Board's corner found the head of top scorer Jack Bennett, who powered his header home from close range.  

This stirred Tedburn into life and they started to find their feet, while 'Rise' sat on their laurels and paid the penalty when they conceded a sloppy goal to leave honours even at the break. 

Shortly after the start of the second period, Millwey were forced into an early substitution with Alex Osborne being replaced by Leon Gage-Wilks, making his first ever appearance for the team.  

'Rise' were soon back in front with a goal made by Owen Enticott who coolly crossed for Zak Meaker to head home. Leading 1-2, Millwey took control and had a couple of good chances before eventually going ahead 1-3 when Luke Thurlow's constant endeavours were deservedly rewarded with a goal. 

Millwey managers Terry Male and Mark Enticott were over the moon with every one of their players on the pitch. Man of the match went to the persistent Luke Thurlow, with Male also adding: “I was really impressed with James Edginton, Jacob Jenkins, Leon Gage-Wilks and Conor Field, who all played their parts in helping us secure our welcome victory.” 

