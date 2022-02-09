Millwey Rise 0 Bravehearts 1

Having gone down 5 – 0 just a fortnight ago to high-flying Bravehearts and, again with several enforced changes through unavailability of established players, 'Rise' entered the game with a lot of trepidation.

This quickly evaporated in the first ten minutes when, from the kick off, they immediately took the game to the visitors. This nearly culminated in a goal but the Bravehearts keeper managed to untidily bundle the ball around the upright for a corner.

It was then 'Rise' turn to be put under the cosh mid-way through the half when the visitors had a quick succession of corners which were defended stoically before Millwey changed into attacking mode, once again putting their opponent's goal under threat.

Unfortunately, in the dying minutes, Bravehearts were awarded a free-kick just outside the box and went into the lead from a wind-assisted strike that gave Brett Garner, 'Rise' keeper, no chance.

The second period was a carbon copy of the first. Both teams attacking, both teams having to defend in depth. Millwey introduced all their subs during the half.

Jack Bennett, who replaced striker Luke Thurlow, came close to an equaliser with a shot which unfortunately went the wrong side of the post. There were very few threats from either side of further goals, as defences remained on top for the remainder of the game..

For Millwey, young Theo Salterstone in defence was outstanding and certainly MOM but he was ably supported by those around him who formed an obdurate barrier which the visitors failed to break through.

Next week Millwey1st1X welcome Awliscombe to Cloakham in the Slee Cup KO 1-45pm and the 2nd X1 are away to Wessex Park Rangers KO 3pm.