Millwey Rise 2nds edge past Whipton & Pinhoe

Dick Sturch

Published: 12:54 PM August 30, 2021   
Millwey Rise Under 16 football team team sporting their new shirts presented by the Rotary Club of Axminster.

Millwey Rise started brilliantly and continued dominating the half but couldn't put their opportunities away.  
They were made to pay the price when a long-range shot deceived ‘keeper Nathan Hoole and Whipton went a goal up. Millwey kept creating chances but no one could apply the end product. 
The second half was a repeat of the first with Millwey on top without being able to put their chances away. The change came when, from a Nathan Womersley cross, Stuart King scored with a magnificent diving header made it 1-1. Millwey continued to press and went ahead from a goal by Womersley to make it 2-1.  
In the last minutes of the game Whipton pushed for an equaliser but Rise held out in no small part due to a string of excellent saves by Hoole. Manager Terry Male was delighted with the team's performance and, although everyone played their part in the victory, he gave his MOM to new boy Alex Osborne, who was making his full home debut. 

