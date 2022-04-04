Millwey 'rise' above East Budleigh 2nds

East Budleigh exerted the early pressure forcing several corners and free-kicks. It was from one of these that young Owen Enticott saved 'Rise' going behind when he headed a goal bound effort around the post.

The same player was involved in securing Millwey's first goal when he picked up a ball in his own half and ran at the visitors defence before providing a defence-splitting pass to Luke Thurlow who was then fouled for a penalty despatched by Alex Rockett.

The second period was a mirror image of what had gone before. Defences were generally on top but the continual bobble of the ball kept them on their toes and made accurate clearances somewhat challenging.

In the final quarter Millwey moved further ahead when, from a Theo Souttar-Stone corner, Shane Featherstone fired the ball firmly past the visiting ‘keeper for a 2-0 victory.