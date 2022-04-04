News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Millwey 'rise' above East Budleigh 2nds

Logo Icon

Dick Sturch

Published: 11:37 AM April 4, 2022
New sponsors for Millwey Rise

New sponsors for Millwey Rise - Credit: Millwey Rise FC

East Budleigh exerted the early pressure forcing several corners and free-kicks. It was from one of these that young Owen Enticott saved 'Rise' going behind when he headed a goal bound effort around the post.  

The same player was involved in securing Millwey's first goal when he picked up a ball in his own half and ran at the visitors defence before providing a defence-splitting pass to Luke Thurlow who was then fouled for a penalty despatched by Alex Rockett. 

The second period was a mirror image of what had gone before. Defences were generally on top but the continual bobble of the ball kept them on their toes and made accurate clearances somewhat challenging.  

In the final quarter Millwey moved further ahead when, from a Theo Souttar-Stone corner, Shane Featherstone fired the ball firmly past the visiting ‘keeper for a 2-0 victory.

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

The attack unfolded in Fore Street, Chard, near the junction with Boden Street

Appeal after a DOZEN people attack group in the street

Paul Jones

person
Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Landlord denies sexually assaulting staff by pushing money into their bras

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
east devon

New defibrillator fitted in Seaton shop

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Shaun Harper, jailed for making offensive phone calls to women

Man jailed for making sex calls to women in Sidmouth and Axminster

Court Reporter

person