Millwey Rise 2 Pinhoe 0

Published: 2:38 PM May 5, 2021

It took 20 minutes for this game to gather some momentum with both sides weighing up the other and occasional forays forward. Sam Burke was the first to strike in anger and lash a shot just wide of the visitor's goal. For the last quarter, and the introduction of Sam Dibling, 'Rise' were certainly on top but the half ended goalless.

The second period saw the game come to life. Jack Farrant's strike on the 'Pins' goal skimmed the upright. Millwey's Brook Wilkins made a strong run-on goal but his powerful shot was grabbed by the keeper. The same player then set up Sam Dibling who fired home Millwey's first goal.

The visitors took every opportunity to attack the home side's goal but were thwarted by a resolute back line of Ty Allen, Matt Lewis and Alex Rockett plus the safe hands of Jason Hoole in goal.

Nathan Womersley saw his long range shot on the run rise inches over the visitor's bar before another powerful Wilkins run was gratefully smothered by the Pinhoe ‘keeper.



Fraser Beament came close to increasing the lead when he poked the ball just wide from a corner. Pinhoe then showed they were not out of the game when one of their attacks culminated with the ball crashing against the 'Rise' upright.

Wilkins again put the visiting defence to the sword as he cut in from the right forcing the ‘keeper to make a smart save. Millwey's final, and deserved goal came from defender Ty Allen's thunderous, close range strike.

Another good, all round team performance for 'Rise'. If there had to be a MOM it was Brook Wilkins for the constant problems he caused the Pinhoe defence. Millwey's next match is over the hedge against neighbours Axminster in the 'Firewatch' Devon Senior Cup on Wednesday 5th May KO 6.30pm.