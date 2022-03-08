Millwey Rise beaten 3-2 at Witheridge

On the long journey to Witheridge, unfortunately a car breakdown robbed Millwey of their influential midfielder Zak Meaker, who was unable to complete the trip.

Having travelled with only one substitute, there were no further replacements. To add to their woes, striker Luke Thurlow was also missing.

The game could not have had a worse beginning when 'Rise' found themselves a goal down after only five minutes. A cross from the left was carried on the wind, deceiving keeper Jason Hoole as it dropped under the bar.

To their credit, 'Rise' then put together several attacks but these floundered on a resolute defence. The play then quickly swung around and Witheridge came within a whisker of increasing their lead when a shot on goal grazed the outside of the upright.

Hoole in the 'Rise' goal was then forced to produce two good saves in succession before watching helplessly as another speculative, long-range shot bounced behind off the crossbar. 'Rise' striker Jack Bennett managed to get a couple of strikes away but neither troubled the keeper.

Millwey went two behind in the last minute of the half when the ball was allowed to bounce around in the area until it was tucked away by a grateful Witheridge striker.

As if to compound their misery, 'Rise' went further behind within minutes of the restart when they again failed to clear their lines and the ball was stabbed past Hoole for the home side's third goal.

A decision was then taken to put Matt Lewis in goal and for Hoole to move into the midfield role he usually occupies. Minutes after this, there was a long delay for a head injury to a home defender to be assessed.



Immediately after the restart, 'Rise' were awarded a penalty which Nathan Womersley coolly slotted home. It was then that Lewis in goal performed miracles to keep Witheridge from adding to their score. Twice with fingertip saves when goals looked certain.

Then, a series of majestic multi-saves from point blank range before the final shot bounced off the crossbar and was cleared. During the barrage, Lewis bravely played on with a deeply gashed knee which eventually received attention.

Apart from Lewis's heroic display, the final minutes of the match provided the excitement as Millwey put pressure on the Witheridge goal.

First, their ‘keeper was penalised for picking up a back pass yards from the goal line. Witheridge packed their goal and managed to turn the free-kick around the post.

From the ensuing corner, 'Rise' pressure forced another then from its clearance the ball was whipped back into Ashly Hall who headed home to reduce the deficit. Although pressing, Millwey were unable to find an equaliser in the remaining minutes.

There was no doubt where the MoM would go, although it was only a very concentrated time in which he achieved it, without Matty Lewis's performance between the sticks Millwey would have lost this match by several more goals, instead of on the threshold of pulling off a draw.

Next week South Zeal 1st X1 are the visitors to Cloakham. Millwey 2nds travel to Tedburn St. Mary both KO's 3pm.