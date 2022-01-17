Rise on the rise with confident home victory

Millwey Rise recorded an excellent 3-1 win over Culm United to give them hope of impacting the top five in Division 3 of the Devon & Exeter League.

In a competitive game, the main differences between the two teams was taking chances when they occurred and the display of Brett Garner, Millwey's goalkeeper.

Culm were a much-changed side to the one 'Rise' had beaten 5-0 earlier in the season and for thirty minutes probably had the better of the game, culminating in a wonder save by Garner to keep them from taking the lead.

This let-off certainly put a bit of fire into Millwey's play and a header from young Owen Enticott denied him his first goal for the Club when it was adjudged offside. A few minutes later, Nathan Womersley coolly slotted home a penalty to give 'Rise' the lead going into the break.

The second period began much like the first, with no clear-cut chances until Culm were awarded a penalty, which was subsequently drilled over the bar. From that point, 'Rise' again began pressing and when Alex Rockett was moved into the front line his shot from distance gave the Culm keeper no chance for Millwey's second.

Zak Meaker nearly produced a similar result with a shot from outside the box, which skimmed the bar. The final goal was entirely due to the tenacity of young Joe Osborne when he came on as a substitute.

He refused to give up on a through ball by harassing the defender and the ‘keeper before slipping the ball between them into the net. Culm got their consolation goal a minute before the final whistle when Garner was eventually beaten.

It was a good result for 'Rise' after the long Christmas break and richly deserved. Stuart King in the middle of their defence had an outstanding game. Nathan Hoole was prominent in midfield and the ever-reliable Garner between the sticks was inspirational.

Next week, Millwey Rise are away to Bravehearts at Willand, while the 2nd X1 welcome Exeter Panthers to Cloakham. Both KO at 2.15pm.