Millwey Rise suffer home defeat to Bampton

Dick Sturch

Published: 8:31 AM September 7, 2021   
Millwey Rise AFC

Millwey Rise AFC - Credit: Millwey Rise AFC

From the very beginning of this game, Bampton put Millwey's defence under pressure. After barely 10 minutes Jason Hoole in the 'Rise' goal was twice called upon to make last ditch saves to keep the visitors out.  
The first goal came after a needless mix-up allowed the ball to be poked through a ruck of 'Rise' defenders and over the line.  
Striker Shane Featherstone twice got above Bampton defenders but the resulting headers came to no avail. Bampton went two goals up in the 35th minute when an unchallenged header found the back of the 'Rise' net. Minutes before the half time whistle, young Ben Fox saw his well struck shot tipped over by the Bampton keeper. 
The first ten minutes of the second period were probably Millwey's most encouraging. They forced several corners and a good shout for a penalty turned down by the referee.  
A few minutes later a great through ball from Jack Bennett found the head of Haydn Lewis, only for the visitor's keeper to pull off a great save.  
From this point on 'Rise' were again put under constant pressure and keeper Hoole was called upon several times to prevent the visitors going further ahead. Bampton's third goal came in the dying minutes when a firm header from a corner gave Hoole no chance. 
Although there was no absence of effort in the Millwey ranks, the end result highlighted a lack of cohesion. If this can be overcome, there is no lack of talent on which to build.

Non-League Football
East Devon News

