Mixed bag on a wet weekend for local cricket

Kilmington face a fight for survival in the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League but there was no shame in a six-wicket loss at leaders Exmouth CC.

Batting first, Kilmington struggled to find momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals, with Billy Reed (23), Oscar Oborn-Corby (25) and Oliver Reed (23) the top scorers in a total of 146 all out.

After a steady start to the reply, Exmouth wobbled slightly when Oborn-Corby removed the prolific opener Jason Niemand for 42 and Joel Seward picked up two wickets, but a partnership of 73 in the middle order secured an Exmouth victory.

Seaton remain bottom after a disappointing 39-run defeat at home to Torquay. The Seaton bowlers did a terrific job in dismissing the visitors for just 118, Joseph Berry and Tim Doulton ending with three wickets each.

The batting line-up sadly failed to grasp the opportunity. Adam Bilston (35) was the only Seaton batter to make an impression, as the hosts were skittled out for just 79.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis suffered a setback in their title pursuit in C Division East after going down to a surprise nine-wicket loss at Ottery St Mary.

Feniton did provide some cheer in D Division East, beating Chardstock by five wickets. Matthew Davies starred with the ball for Feniton, taking 4 for 29 but the visitors still reached a competitive total of 200.

The weather intervened to set Feniton a new target of 166 from 37 overs and a stuttering start left the hosts on 9/2. Jack Tucker (76) was the man to steady the ship and he received decent support from John Buckland (39), as Feniton secured victory with more than 11 overs to spare.

Honiton CC remain third in E Division East, despite an unexpected five-wicket defeat against struggling Ottery 2nds.

Kevin Kelly bashed an entertaining 51 for Honiton but a collapse down the order left Ottery with just 133 to chase. Kelly then took two wickets for his side but the win was comfortably sealed inside 30 overs. Dan Flower (44) was the top scorer for Ottery.