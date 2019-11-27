Morris stars as Ottery St Mary D win latest fixture

Table Tennis Archant

Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club have four teams competing in the Exeter League, with two in Division One and one each in Divisions Two and Three, writes David Millen.

With one third of the season completed in the First Division the A team are sitting in midtable having won four and lost four of their eight games.

In their last match Tim Burridge, Ian Callard and Steve Smith went down 12-0 away to fourth placed Coaver B. The B team of Jeremy Broad, Guillame Gaston and Chris Jones also lost 12-0 to top placed Okehampton A and are currently in 10th place with one draw in their eight matches, but having had some close matches.

In the Second Division the Ottery C team have struggled with the loss of one of their key players to illness and, like the B team, have yet to win a match, having achieved two draws, the latest of which was against the Heavitree-based Wingfield D, in which David Millen was player of the match, winning his three singles and combining with Mike Kavanagh to take one of the three doubles. Mike won one of his singles as did young Ethan Callard in his first season in this division, and only his second in the league.

In the Third Division the D team are currently in 9th place in the league having won three and lost five of their matches. In their last match away to bottom team Mortonhampstead David Morris was player of the match, winning all three of his singles and both of his doubles matches with Andrew Bennett and James Redwood. Andrew and James both pitched in with two singles wins apiece.

The Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club meet from 7:30pm on Tuesday at the Colin Tooze LED centre at the Kings School, for both social play and competitive practice. New and former players are always welcome to come along and join in. Exeter League home matches are played at The Institute in Yonder Street on Thursdays starting at 7pm. For further information contact Jeremy Broad on 07473 983874 or email: broad5@btinternet.com. Alternatively you can contact David Millen on 01395 577165 or just turn up on a Tuesday evening.