The highs and lows of mountain biking

Within Axe Valley Pedallers are pure “roadies”, mountain bikers, and those who do both.

The great thing about mountain biking is going off-road, away from the car fumes to ride the many bridleways and non-metalled roads, where you can ride for miles in Muddyford Lane, Pettycrate Lane, Doghouse Hill, Hell Lane etc, taking you to quiet places with fabulous views.

These are the highs, the lows are the occasional inevitable puncture and cleaning off the mud afterwards. Mountain bikes vary considerably, there is the hardtail, with just front suspension, the full suspension at front and rear, and other tweaks such as suspension in the seat post, and usually with incredibly low gearing to enable the stiffest of climbs to be tackled with ease, and now of course even electric mountain bikes. It’s good to have such variety. For more information go to www.axevalleypedallers.co.uk