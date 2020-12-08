Advanced search

The highs and lows of mountain biking

PUBLISHED: 09:01 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 08 December 2020

Axe Valley mountain biking

Axe Valley mountain biking

Archant

Enjoying the scenery and the mud

Highs and lows of mountain bikingHighs and lows of mountain biking

Within Axe Valley Pedallers are pure “roadies”, mountain bikers, and those who do both.

The great thing about mountain biking is going off-road, away from the car fumes to ride the many bridleways and non-metalled roads, where you can ride for miles in Muddyford Lane, Pettycrate Lane, Doghouse Hill, Hell Lane etc, taking you to quiet places with fabulous views.

These are the highs, the lows are the occasional inevitable puncture and cleaning off the mud afterwards. Mountain bikes vary considerably, there is the hardtail, with just front suspension, the full suspension at front and rear, and other tweaks such as suspension in the seat post, and usually with incredibly low gearing to enable the stiffest of climbs to be tackled with ease, and now of course even electric mountain bikes. It’s good to have such variety. For more information go to www.axevalleypedallers.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton record brilliant win at Torridgeside

A moment of calm in Honiton's thrilling win

South West Water owner Pennon Group announces half-year results

South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Beer galleries encourage customers to shop local online

Night Frost by Heidi Archer ,30 x 30cm, Oil and acrylic £495. Picture: Marine House

Julain Tagg Column

Exeter City chairman Julian Tagg

The highs and lows of mountain biking

Axe Valley mountain biking