Narrow defeats for the Hippos and Tigers

The big game in South-West Peninsula League football saw Axminster Town go down to a 2-0 defeat at Ivybridge, a result that leaves the Ivies five points clear of the Tigers in the early running.

Okehampton Argyle are third following their narrow win over mid-table Honiton Town. The Hippos took the lead in brilliant fashion, Lewis Couch trying his luck from distance and the audacious lob just had enough juice to beat the out-stretched hand of the home ‘keeper.

The Okies responded well and turned the game around with goals from Luke Mortimore and Brad Ausden to secure a valuable three points.

Bridport and Sidmouth Town make up the bottom two after they went down to heavy defeats against Bovey Tracey and Brixham respectively.

Axminster travel to mid-table Torridgeside in North Devon on Saturday, while Honiton Town face a big test of their credentials at home to leaders Ivybridge.

Lewis Couch goal v Hippos - Credit: Andrew Symonds



