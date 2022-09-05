News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Narrow defeats for the Hippos and Tigers

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:00 AM September 5, 2022
Okehampton v Honiton

Okehampton v Honiton - Credit: Andrew Symonds

The big game in South-West Peninsula League football saw Axminster Town go down to a 2-0 defeat at Ivybridge, a result that leaves the Ivies five points clear of the Tigers in the early running. 

Okehampton Argyle are third following their narrow win over mid-table Honiton Town. The Hippos took the lead in brilliant fashion, Lewis Couch trying his luck from distance and the audacious lob just had enough juice to beat the out-stretched hand of the home ‘keeper. 

The Okies responded well and turned the game around with goals from Luke Mortimore and Brad Ausden to secure a valuable three points.  

Bridport and Sidmouth Town make up the bottom two after they went down to heavy defeats against Bovey Tracey and Brixham respectively. 

Axminster travel to mid-table Torridgeside in North Devon on Saturday, while Honiton Town face a big test of their credentials at home to leaders Ivybridge. 

Lewis Couch goal v Hippos

Lewis Couch goal v Hippos - Credit: Andrew Symonds


Non-League Football
Axminster News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

cranbrook

Work to begin on Cranbrook town centre

Adam Manning

person
Football on grass

Non-League Football

Harsh learning curve for Millwey youngsters

Dick Sturch

Logo Icon
Plans for the new Cranbrook town centre development

Work set to start on Cranbrook town centre TODAY

Paul Jones

person
The Chardstock community shop, which is under threat of closure

Chardstock communities save threatened shops

Philip Churm, Local Democracy Reporter Service

Logo Icon