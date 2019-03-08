Advanced search

New taekwondo club launching in Seaton

PUBLISHED: 14:07 19 March 2019

A group of Taekwondo students with 4th Dan Chungdokwan and 4th Dan kukkiwon Damian Burton (centre).

Archant

There’s a new martial arts group starting up in Seaton this week.

Damian Burton is the man behind the launch of a new World Taekwondo school at the Gateway Theatre in Seaton with the first session on Wednesday (March 20).

Damian says: “We are a part of British Taekwondo, meaning some hopefuls may have the opportunity to get to the Olympics some day.

“I am running the club as a non-profit organisation so will try and keep costs low.

“I used to train regularly with the national Chungdokwan taekwondo squad and was asked numerous times to represent GB in sparring.

“I never succeeded in gaining an international title, as it was all self funded and I was raising a young family at that time.

“Now I want to give back to the community here, as there seems to be a lack of youth activities in Seaton.

“I am 4th Dan Chungdokwan and 4th Dan kukkiwon, which are world recognised black belts. Only a kukkiwon black belt is eligible for the Olympics, so training at our school will lead to so many opportunities.”

Damian is also vice chairman at Weymouth Taekwondo and technical director and assistant coach at Exeter Lions taekwondo.

You can make contact with Daniel on the Free Spirit Taekwondo Facebook page.

