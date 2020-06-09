New teeth, long drives, and unstinting voluntary work - it’s all happening at Axe Cliff Golf Club

A rainbow over the 17th hole at Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

First up this week, I would like to say a big thank you to our wonderful NHS, hence the picture that supports this article that shows the difficult 17th hole at Axe Cliff Golf Club complete with rainbow, writes Dave Bruce.

Right then, now to this weeks offering. Let’s start with Geoff Hughes. My wife, Sharon and I, his unpaid carers, enjoyed celebrating his 85th birthday last week on his front lawn. Not a lot of people know that he had lost his false teeth some four months ago and was getting fed up with pea soup as the main meal at lunch and dinner! However, just before lockdown he managed to get a new set of teeth from his Exmouth-based dentist. The cake we took to celebrate with Geoff was duly demolished and then Sharon and I departed in the old-but-still-purring Jag that continues to be our mode of transport.

Another golfing friend went through a dramatic time last Thursday week. He has agreed that I can publish his story, but I shall refrain from using his name.

He recalls that he was rushed to Dorchester Hospital at 5.30am by paramedics. He was operated on at 2pm and had a new pacemaker fitted and, by 6.30pm on the same day, he was on his way back home! He wants to highlight the incredible and caring service that he received and wants to pass on his experience as a way of giving confidence to anyone contemplating whether to have none Covid-19 treatment at hospital or not. His message is crystal clear - there’s no need to delay for, given his experience, you will be very safely treated.

Right, now to on-course matters. With a burst of beautiful weather, we have seen many enjoying our wonderful course. We are now permitted to have guests and visitors play the course - with that being possible by pre-payment and booking - ideally online - with course times being after 1pm.

Axe Cliff Golf Club member Geoff Hughes enjoying the sunshine on his brithday. Picture SHARON BRUCE Axe Cliff Golf Club member Geoff Hughes enjoying the sunshine on his brithday. Picture SHARON BRUCE

There has been the odd shower and yours truly had to put then brolly up during Friday’s round. Last Monday I was delighted to be able to play with new members Mark Wisby and Andy Hopgood. As I said in lest weeks offering, Mark enjoys a little yoga before playing and Andy has just joined us from Honiton. He is not new to the course though for he is married to our lovely lady member Jo and is looking forward to playing with the seniors. A lovely guy, some six-foot-six inches tall and 18 stone. At the first tee I did ask if he hit the ball far? His reply was to say he had only been playing for a few years and so did not drive that far. Hmm… what he meant was he only drives, on average, about 230 yards which must be nearly twice as far as a lot of us seniors can do!

To have some practice before our second Stableford Covid 19 competition this Friday Geoff, Mark and I played our own Roll Up last Friday. I must confess to having three net birdies to begin my own round, but I must also mention I do have two shots on both the second and third holes - which helps! Sadly, I could not keep up that standard, but it did see me to a finish of 33 points over the 15 holes - oh yes, and I did complete 11,800 steps, which, according to the ‘fitbit’ is over five miles! Geoff (the afore mentioned complete with new teeth) did very well, returning a score of 25 points and it was Mark who brought the beer at the Honesty Bar!

It was good to see Mick Swann watering the greens and Helen Kenworthy and ‘Greener’ also out repairing some of the greens.

Even Steve Gibson, in the carpark, was a late helper for watering as we finished our round. Well done to all our amazing volunteers that are continuing to look after the course. Your work really is appreciated by one and all.

And finally, for this week, ‘stay alert all you East Devon golfers’.