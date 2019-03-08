NHS Hotshot net win over Sidmouth Toucans

It has been a turbulent two weeks of netball in the Honiton Netball League; week five saw all games be played, but in week six of the winter season, yet more fixtures had to be postponed due to weather conditions, writes Steph Upson.

In Division One, HNC Hotshots have now played two games and won both games after a successful win over Sidmouth Toucans.

From the very first centre whistle, Hotshots took control of the game and they were leading 11-3 after the first 12 minutes. Toucans began to find their feet in the second quarter and went from scoring only three goals in the first quarter to taking it up to securing 12 overall. However, Hotshots continued to play well and despite the best efforts of Vicki Russell (wing defence for Sidmouth Toucans), they also continued to net the goals, taking the amount scored overall to 17. In the third and fourth quarter, Hotshots were well into the swing of things and gelled well as a team to continue putting on defensive pressure with some particularly fine work from Jane Masoli - Hot Shots' wing defence. This defensive pressure teamed with carefully thought-out passes and skilful shooting, secured the win for Hot Shots with the final score being 37-22. Michaela Newton, from Signs South West, who is the team's captain and goal shooter, called her team's week five game 'soggy' and thanked the ladies of Hi Q. 'for a crash course back into Division One" after Signs South West (SSW) were defeated 33-13. Despite the SSW shooters finding their range early on, SSW were struggling to take the ball through court to goal with Hi Q dominating the play in the mid-court and making skilful intercepts. Hi Q were the dominant side throughout the game despite Orla Hankin's best efforts for Signs. Unsurprisingly, Laura French was voted Hi Q's player of the match for her work as goal shooter.

In Division Three, there was another extremely close game between HNC Honeyz and Sidmouth Kites. By the end of the first quarter, it was a tie with both teams having scored three goals each. In the second qarter, Honeyz edged ahead of Kites by two goals, so the half-time score was 8-6. In the third quarter, the Honiton ladies continued the pattern of leading by two so going into the final quarter there was still everything to play for. Sidmouth Kites fought hard and played determinedly but being two goals behind in the previous two quarters hindered them and they found it hard to narrow the gap and get ahead. Honeyz secured the win by one solitary goal; the final score was 18-17. Kerry Gibbs played particularly well for the Honeyz and picked up the player of the match accolade and Mandy French shone for the Sidmouth side.

