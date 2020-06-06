Advanced search

Off-road biking event being held in mid June

PUBLISHED: 17:10 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 06 June 2020

An enduro rider in action. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

An enduro rider in action. Picture: STEVE BIRLEY

East Devon company CORE off-road events have announced a return to action following the easing of lockdown restrictions owing to the Coronavirus pandemic,

The event, Huntsham ‘Day in the Dirt’ takes place on Sunday, June 21, at Huntsham which is near Tiverton in Mid Devon.

The venue has been chosen by the organisers as one that is easy to access and has both a long track layout and a large parking area which all means competitors will be able to comply with the government’s social distancing rules.

The track is described as being ‘long and flowing covering woodland, farm tracks, fields, streams, jumps, climbs and much more.’

Organisers are keen to point out that no entry will be permitted on the day. It is very much ‘pre entry only’ with the cost being £35 per rider. Youth riders (10 years to 15 years) can take part, but must be accompanied by an adult rider at all times with both wearing blue bibs. These bubs will be available at the signing on point upon payment of £5 refundable deposit.

On the day the track will be open from 10am through to 4pm and all riders must be signed on before noon otherwise they will not be permitted to ride and no entries will be accepted after the noon deadline.

There are a good number of riders with a ‘ride in credit’ from our the event earlier this year at Marldon that had to be cancelled owing to the pandemic and these riders will be automatically entered for this event and so do not need to enter again for the Huntsham meeting.

Currently overnight camping is not allowed as stated in all the government guidelines however this may change and riders are asked to keep an eye on the CORE Facebook pages for any updates.

