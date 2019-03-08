Offwell top the Honiton Skittle League after defeating Coasters
PUBLISHED: 08:46 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 18 November 2019
The latest scores and tables from the Honiton Skittles League
The latest round of matches in the Honiton Skittles League saw a highest individual score of 85 from Blackborough SCs J Penfold.
In the league, Offwell sit top of the Division One table after a 380-370 home win over Coasters, but the final remaining top division unbeaten record was ended as Scruffs suffered a 328-319 home defeat at the hands of Three Tuns.
In Division Two all the competing teams have now suffered at least three defeats after a third defeat of the season for Con Club A, beaten 356-323 at Shell's Belles while Vine Reds suffered a third defeat, going down 338-332 at Clubulites.
Tother Lot lead Division Three after they bagged themselves a seventh win in nine matches, winning 334-314 at home to Blues.
Results for the league matches played on November 13.
Division One: Con Raiders 349, Vine B 408; Scruffs 319, Three Tuns 328; Offwell 380, Coasters 370; Tiger Volunteers 326, Cricketers 356; Hillbillies 307, Tuckers B 296; Vine A had a bye
Division Two: Clubulites 338, Vine Reds 332; Team Sid 344, Volly A 328; Shell's Belles 356, Con Club A 328; Tuckers A 375, Woodpeckers 401; Workies B 365, Blackborough 367; Sidmouth Arms had a bye
Division Three: PWP 331, Bluebirds 277; Volliers 335, Monkton 326; Bovines 333, Allsorts 300; Jammy Dodgers lost to Highfield - card awaited; Tother Lot 334, Blues 314; Nog Inn had a bye
Highest scores: 85 - J Penfold (Blackborough SC; 77 - M Bourne (Volliers); 76 - Will Tratt (Offwell); 75 - O Butler (Woodpeckers); 73 - J Foot (Vine B); 72 - F Spiller (Workies B); 71 - M Wakley (Offwell), J Beaton (Team Sid), Matt Davies (Coasters) and B Kidson (Tother Lot)
Latest tables
Division 1 P W D L Pts
Offwell 9 7 1 1 15
Scruffs 8 6 1 1 13
Three Tuns 8 5 0 3 10
Tuckers B 8 5 0 3 10
Hillbillies 8 4 0 4 8
Vine A 7 4 0 3 8
Cricketers 8 3 1 4 7
Vine B 8 3 0 5 6
Coasters 9 2 1 6 5
Con Raiders 8 2 0 6 4
Tiger Volunteers 8 1 0 7 2
Division 2 P W D L Pts
Clubulites 8 5 0 3 10
Con Club A 8 5 0 3 10
Shell's Belles 8 5 0 3 10
Vine Reds 8 5 0 3 10
Team Sid 8 4 1 3 9
Blackborough SC 9 4 0 5 8
Sidmouth Arms 8 4 0 4 8
Tuckers A 8 4 0 4 8
Workies B 8 3 1 4 7
Woodpeckers 9 3 0 6 6
Volly A 8 2 0 6 4
Division 3 P W D L Pts
Tother Lot 9 7 0 2 14
Bovines 8 6 0 2 12
Monkton 8 6 0 2 12
Allsorts 8 5 0 3 10
Highfield 8 5 0 3 10
Volliers 8 5 0 3 10
Nog Inn 8 4 0 4 8
Blues 8 3 0 5 6
Jammy Dodgers 9 2 0 7 4
PWP 8 2 0 6 4
Bluebirds 8 0 0 8 0