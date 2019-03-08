Offwell top the Honiton Skittle League after defeating Coasters

The latest scores and tables from the Honiton Skittles League

The latest round of matches in the Honiton Skittles League saw a highest individual score of 85 from Blackborough SCs J Penfold.

In the league, Offwell sit top of the Division One table after a 380-370 home win over Coasters, but the final remaining top division unbeaten record was ended as Scruffs suffered a 328-319 home defeat at the hands of Three Tuns.

In Division Two all the competing teams have now suffered at least three defeats after a third defeat of the season for Con Club A, beaten 356-323 at Shell's Belles while Vine Reds suffered a third defeat, going down 338-332 at Clubulites.

Tother Lot lead Division Three after they bagged themselves a seventh win in nine matches, winning 334-314 at home to Blues.

Results for the league matches played on November 13.

Division One: Con Raiders 349, Vine B 408; Scruffs 319, Three Tuns 328; Offwell 380, Coasters 370; Tiger Volunteers 326, Cricketers 356; Hillbillies 307, Tuckers B 296; Vine A had a bye

Division Two: Clubulites 338, Vine Reds 332; Team Sid 344, Volly A 328; Shell's Belles 356, Con Club A 328; Tuckers A 375, Woodpeckers 401; Workies B 365, Blackborough 367; Sidmouth Arms had a bye

Division Three: PWP 331, Bluebirds 277; Volliers 335, Monkton 326; Bovines 333, Allsorts 300; Jammy Dodgers lost to Highfield - card awaited; Tother Lot 334, Blues 314; Nog Inn had a bye

Highest scores: 85 - J Penfold (Blackborough SC; 77 - M Bourne (Volliers); 76 - Will Tratt (Offwell); 75 - O Butler (Woodpeckers); 73 - J Foot (Vine B); 72 - F Spiller (Workies B); 71 - M Wakley (Offwell), J Beaton (Team Sid), Matt Davies (Coasters) and B Kidson (Tother Lot)

Latest tables

Division 1 P W D L Pts

Offwell 9 7 1 1 15

Scruffs 8 6 1 1 13

Three Tuns 8 5 0 3 10

Tuckers B 8 5 0 3 10

Hillbillies 8 4 0 4 8

Vine A 7 4 0 3 8

Cricketers 8 3 1 4 7

Vine B 8 3 0 5 6

Coasters 9 2 1 6 5

Con Raiders 8 2 0 6 4

Tiger Volunteers 8 1 0 7 2

Division 2 P W D L Pts

Clubulites 8 5 0 3 10

Con Club A 8 5 0 3 10

Shell's Belles 8 5 0 3 10

Vine Reds 8 5 0 3 10

Team Sid 8 4 1 3 9

Blackborough SC 9 4 0 5 8

Sidmouth Arms 8 4 0 4 8

Tuckers A 8 4 0 4 8

Workies B 8 3 1 4 7

Woodpeckers 9 3 0 6 6

Volly A 8 2 0 6 4

Division 3 P W D L Pts

Tother Lot 9 7 0 2 14

Bovines 8 6 0 2 12

Monkton 8 6 0 2 12

Allsorts 8 5 0 3 10

Highfield 8 5 0 3 10

Volliers 8 5 0 3 10

Nog Inn 8 4 0 4 8

Blues 8 3 0 5 6

Jammy Dodgers 9 2 0 7 4

PWP 8 2 0 6 4

Bluebirds 8 0 0 8 0