Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club offering three free session to potential new members

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play Archant

Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club has seen the new season start very well with membership increasing following the arrival of a number of new members, writes Jenny Uren.

The annual playing of the charity, Marshall Cup, was cancelled this year as it fell on Armistice Day, which on the 100th anniversary, was not thought to be appropriate or popular and so the competition will be played for next in 2019.

We are halfway through the league matches now. We encourage anyone who wants to play in them to do so, to enjoy the experience.

We aim to utilise all interested players throughout the season. This has encouraged several people to have a go and we have had some good and enjoyable close games.

If you would like to recover from the excesses of Christmas and to get fit again, or to try something new, do come along and see what short mat bowls has to offer.

You can join us at the Institute in Yonder Street, Ottery St Mary, where you can take part in three free sessions to see if you do like the sport. The sessions are on a Wednesday morning and run from 9.45am to noon and again on Monday evenings from 7pm to 10pm.

Rest assured you will be made very welcome. We have bowls which can be borrowed and what we did suggest if you come a little early and bring with you please, clean, flat soled shoes to help protect the mats. We look forward to welcoming you!