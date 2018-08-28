Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club offering three free session to potential new members

PUBLISHED: 18:56 30 December 2018

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

Archant

Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club has seen the new season start very well with membership increasing following the arrival of a number of new members, writes Jenny Uren.

The annual playing of the charity, Marshall Cup, was cancelled this year as it fell on Armistice Day, which on the 100th anniversary, was not thought to be appropriate or popular and so the competition will be played for next in 2019.

We are halfway through the league matches now. We encourage anyone who wants to play in them to do so, to enjoy the experience.

We aim to utilise all interested players throughout the season. This has encouraged several people to have a go and we have had some good and enjoyable close games.

If you would like to recover from the excesses of Christmas and to get fit again, or to try something new, do come along and see what short mat bowls has to offer.

You can join us at the Institute in Yonder Street, Ottery St Mary, where you can take part in three free sessions to see if you do like the sport. The sessions are on a Wednesday morning and run from 9.45am to noon and again on Monday evenings from 7pm to 10pm.

Rest assured you will be made very welcome. We have bowls which can be borrowed and what we did suggest if you come a little early and bring with you please, clean, flat soled shoes to help protect the mats. We look forward to welcoming you!

Most Read

Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley

Community invited to see in 2019 and raise funds for Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden with her mum and dad. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Changes to East Devon Hunt meets

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January

Most Read

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Stonebridge drug dealer who sold heroin and cocaine in Buckinghamshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Sudbury

#includeImage($article, 225)

Northwick Park Hospital team fulfil dying man’s wish to visit the seaside

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kenton schoolgirl winning design makes it onto the Mayor of London’s Christmas card

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Offwell and Widworthy lose another of their talented all-round sporting stars

A picture from the 1970s and a cricket tour to Kingfield CC. (Clockwise from top left) Roger Keen,Ted Beament; John Woolcott and (bottom left), Ted's twin brother John Beament. Picture DICK STURCH

Ottery St Mary Short Mat Bowls Club offering three free session to potential new members

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

Allelujah!, Alan Bennett’s sharp new play to be screened in Honiton

Allelujah! Picture: Manuel Harlan

Adding some ginger in winter - a recipe from East Devon Resident

Ginger and orange drizzle. Picturee: Belvoir Fruit Farms

Honiton Town suffer defeat in final game of 2018 as they lose at St Martins

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists