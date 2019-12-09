Advanced search

Ottery St Mary table tennis teams suffer disappointment in latest league matches

PUBLISHED: 11:25 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 09 December 2019

Table Tennis

Table Tennis

Archant

Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club had disappointing results in the Exeter League with all four teams losing their matches, writes David Millen.

In Division One the A team suffered an 11-1 reverse at home to second placed Coaver A, with Tim Burridge taking the only game and followed this up with a further loss to the West Exe B team.

The Ottery B team also lost 9-3 to Coaver C with one win each from Jeremy Broad and Guillaume Gaston, and with Guill and Jeremy combining to win their doubles match.

Meanwhile, in their Division Two match, Ottery C lost 11-1 away to unbeaten West Exe D with Mike Kavanagh recording the only victory.

Ottery D went down 7-5 in their Division Three game at West Exe H with David Morris, currently enjoying a rich vein of form, once again being awarded the Player of the Match by winning all of his three singles matches, with Andrew Bennett backing him up with two wins.

The A and B teams currently sit eight and 11th respectively in the Division One table that comprises of a dozen teams.

The C team remain bottom of the Division Two table and the D team are currently ninth in Division Three.

Most Read

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Teenage driver jailed for mowing down pedestrian

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Teenage driver jailed for mowing down pedestrian

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Christmas Bazaar raises £3,000 for Seaton Primary

PTA helpers (L/R) Charlotte Taylor, Ruthie Webster, Karen Coulson, Jo Davies, Laura Turner and Same Howse. Picture: Marie Bower.

Honiton undone by the clinical finishing from visiting Penryn

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Millwey Rise hosting festive party at their Cloakham Lawns home

Goal!

Ottery St Mary table tennis teams suffer disappointment in latest league matches

Table Tennis

Honiton Seniors One-to-ten competition joy for Jim Wallis

Golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists