Ottery St Mary Tennis Club facing bleak future - but are driven by desire to succeed

As Ottery St Mary has grown so much, I am not sure that all townsfolk know we have a tennis club, writes Sally Dowle.

Our club was originally known as St Mary's Lawn Tennis Club, established in 1948. In 1981 we changed our name to Ottery St Mary Tennis Club to reflect the name of the town.

Originally the club was based at Winters Lane, but, in 1982, we had the opportunity (having outgrown the two courts at Winter Lane) to use the shale tennis courts at Colin Tooze sports centre now owned by LED, these were primarily for hockey, but could be used for tennis in the summer. Currently we rent courts on available days from Kings School.

The club is keen to get new members, but are struggling with membership because of limited days play and no lighting.

Members of the club are passionate about the sport and endeavour to do everything possible to keep the club running and expand on its success so far.

We are looking to find a coach as we currently enter teams into Devon and Exeter and East Devon Leagues as well as offer social play.

Due to rising court costs the future of the club is looking bleak. Our ultimate aim would be to find our own courts with all year play.

We are therefore reaching out to the town for support to allow us to continue and promote tennis in Ottery St Mary.

If anyone reading this can offer up any ideas for locations or indeed, any ideas for help with funding, we would be truly grateful.