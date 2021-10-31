Ottery to host Honiton v Exeter City clash

Honiton Town released further information regards their St Lukes Bowl cup tie against Exeter City.

Due to The Hippos waiting for their floodlights to be installed, they turned to their neighbours at Ottery St Mary AFC to see if they could help.

Andrew Symonds, Town’s vice-chair, said: “We are very grateful to all at Ottery in agreeing for us to play this fixture at their ground while we are finalising the installation of our own floodlights.



“We are the home team, but normally when home side can’t play at their own ground, the fixture is reversed. However, with City playing on the day before and the following Saturday, it was clear that our lads would not be at St James Park.”

The game will take place at Ottery St Mary AFC on Wednesday, 10th November with a kick off at 7.30pm.