Paul Hilder edges out captain Mick Swann to win Axe Cliff senior Monday Roll-up

PUBLISHED: 09:16 06 November 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Axe Cliff Seniors had a good turnout for their latest Monday Roll-up meeting, writes Dave Bruce.

It was Oman's favourite golfer, Paul Hilder, who took the honours with a fine 28 points, and that was just good enough to see off the challenge of captain Mick Swann, who scored 27.

Rain put paid to the planned play on Wednesday, but Thursday saw the staging of the final friendly match of the year.

It was Wheathill who won the day with a three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half score. Mind you, if our last pairing of Dave Bruce and Geoff Hughes could have only continued as they started when they were all level on the first tee, the final outcome would have been an honourable draw!

However, and indeed, unfortunately, it all went downhill from the second for the opening pair who ended up being sunk by a seven-and-six score. The one 'bonus' for Bruce and Hughes was them getting in early and so only ending up half soaked!

Mick Swann and Mick Tomes did manage an excellent two-up success with Mick also winning the 'nearest the pin' on the difficult seventh hole but very generously giving his bottle of wine to Brian Thompson who had willingly stepped in as a late replacement.

Brian also recorded a two. By the close of play, all 24 players were thoroughly soaked through but, after hot showers, change of clothes, and Wendy's beef casserole, they felt revived and confirmed their enjoyment of playing at Axe Cliff.

Friday's weather was not much better and a number scratched, but a hardy bunch still went out to battle in the monthly Stableford competition.

Paul Hilder, still enjoying half-term, somehow managed a score of 37 points to grab top spot, just edging Wales's favourite golfer, Alan Morgan, into second place with his score being 35.

Three players managed a score of 34 points, and third place, on countback went to Dave Weston, who also had a two. Tony Strong was another to register a two and, in his case, he did it twice.

