Paula Ferris leads Sidmouth runners home at inaugural Sidmouth 10k

Honiton Running Club members at the inaugural Sidmouth 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB Archant

Several Honiton Running Club (HRC) members ran the inaugural Dukes Sidmouth 10k in bright sunshine, writes Judy Davey.

The race was organised by LM Events and was a great course, mainly flat with a couple of nasty hills, although not well marked in one or two places.

Unfortunately, Pippa Westall went the wrong way in the last mile and let Paula Ferris get in front of her, meaning Paula was first back for the club!

Martin Killick finished in 55:30 and Tracey-Lee Hailey in 1:23:10.

Other HRC runners taking part were Dawn Peek and Vanessa Glyn-Jones.

The route was out and back, taking runners from Sidford through the Byes, a loop towards Salcombe and then along Sidmouth seafront to the finishing line.

On the same day three members took part in the Bideford 10 miler.

This road race takes in some magnificent views of the Taw and Torridge estuary and returns on the flat Tarka Trail.

Adam Rooke enjoyed the run and was delighted with his time, coming 77th in a time of 1:07. Pip Vanham came 572nd in 1:38 and Wendy Hawker finished the HRC line-up to come 704th in 1:47.

There were 832 finishers and the winner was Tom Merson, of Exmouth Harriers, in the amazing time of 50:42.

● Olivia Killen was in action at the Dark Valley Half Marathon.

This was the first time Olivia had raced at night.

She wore a head torch and finished in a time of two hours and eleven minutes.

The race's base was at Moors Valley Country Park, Ringwood.

Olivia was also in action the weekend before when, together with another HRC member, Tim Wigram, she ran the Herepath Half in Somerset; a challenging trail half marathon in the Blackdown Hills.

They had a warm, sunny glorious autumn morning and after all the rain there was plenty of mud.

Christian Green won the race in a new course record time of one hour and 28 minutes.

As for the two HRC runners; Tim finished in a time of 2:10:37 for 68th place and Olivia crossed the line in a time of 2:20:52, which saw her finish in 101st place.

There were 157 finishers who all received a lovely tumbler for their efforts.

● A number of HRC members took part in Teignbridge Trotters Running Club's Sibelco Templar 10.

This is a multi-terrain RACE starting and finishing at Stover School, Newton Abbot.

The course took runners through the picturesque Stover Country Park as well as the fields at Teigngrace.

This year, due to the flooding, the route was shortened to eight miles. Liam Dingle was first back for HRC coming 44th, just missing out finishing under the hour mark by the narrowest of margins - just 32 seconds!

Hannah Brown and Sharon Wells finished virtually together with Hannah coming 126th in 1:13:11 and Sharon just one place and four seconds later.

The race was won by Lee Turner in 48:59.

There were 268 finishers.