Penalty save ensures a well-earned point for Millwey Rise

Having lost their previous encounter at South Zeal 9 – 1, it was with some trepidation 'Rise' entered into the game. However, with the strong wind behind them they were immediately on the attack.

In the first ten minutes, they could have been three goals to the good instead of just one. Nathan Womersley latched on to a through ball and slotted a tidy finish.

South Zeal gradually came back into the game with a firm strike, which keeper Nathan Hoole pushed over the bar while another was just wide of the upright. After 25 minutes the visitors drew level with a clever finish to a well-executed build-up.

The visitors began the second period with the wind at their backs putting Millwey's defence under more pressure and Hoole was again called on to keep them at bay

The referee then, to everyone’s' amazement gave a penalty to South Zeal, which Hoole brilliantly saved to secure a point.