Performance of the season for Honiton Dimonds at Teignmouth

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM December 1, 2021
Honiton Dimonds win at Teignmouth

Honiton Dimonds win at Teignmouth

The Honiton Dimonds U11s hit the ground running and we’re soon putting points on the board through fantastic expansive play. Passing the ball wide and creating overlaps for the quick wingers to dot down on the corners, they were up at the first break. 
 
The second period started off the same, although opposition changes created elusive running, especially from one individual, who bagged a number of tries. 
 
With the scores tied, the final third proved to be a test of fitness and resilience with the Dimonds proving again that their rucking, counter rucking, strong running and passing excellence can continue to the final whistle, notching a lead of two tries at the close. 
 
Tries from Tom, Eric, Louie and George helped seal the win and awards this week to Finn, who picked up the attacking award, George I for his defensive work in counter rucking and Eric for his all-round play. 

