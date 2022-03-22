Pinder penalty proves enough for Beer to take third

Beer Albion moved back into third spot in the Devon and Exeter Premier Division with a narrow 1-0 victory at Sidmouth Town 2nds.

A first-half penalty converted by Tony Pinder proved enough in the end to seal the win for the Fishermen in a game full of chances.

Beer made an excellent start to the game, Kieren Daniels forcing a brilliant save from Alex Bowring, but he had no chance from the spot-kick, converted by Pinder after he had been brought down.



Chances continued to flow and Sidmouth narrowly missed the target when a 35-yard free kick flew over the bar on 29 minutes. Beer’s Charley Skilton was foiled at close range after a neat passing move down the left involving Alex Paget and Daniels had created the chance.

The Fishermen became increasingly frustrated at their inability to convert chances and required impeccable handling from ‘keeper Elliot Driver, plus some desperate defending, to secure the win.