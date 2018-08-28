Piper and Dormor score braces as SOHC ladies’ 2nd XI win well

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:02 19 January 2019

Sidmouth & Ottery 4th team at home to Dartmouth 4ths. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8315. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 2nd XI were impressive 5-0 winners when they visited Weston-super-Mare III for their first Sedgemoor Division Two game of the new year.

SOHC travelled up the M5 with a bare 11, but everyone put a shift in and the high tempo of their game saw much of the play take place in the Weston half of the pitch.

In terms of the SOHC goals, Alice Dormor and Fran Piper both scored twice and the other goal came from Diana Dormer.

On the occasions that the home side did venture towards the SOHC goal, there was some sterling defensive work from Millie Jarrett, Katie Underwood and Helen Ackland, who

The Chick award was shared between Emily Rudolph and Helen Ackland

As a result of this latest win SOHC remain second in the table to Weston-super-Mare, who also won and so the gap between the top two remains at four points,

This Saturday (January 19) SOHC stage the division’s match of the day as they entertain third-placed Bridgwater (noon).

