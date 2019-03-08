Polley almost loses his trolley at Axe Cliff

Mick Swann (centre), who presented the trophies at Axe Cliff to Gerry Binmore (left) who won the Captain's Shield and Richard Orsman, who won the Coopers Shield. Picture ROB GROVE Archant

In last Wednesday's roll-up, Axe Cliff treasurer, Bill Polley, was looking for his wayward ball hit on the ninth hole and left his bag and trolley unattended when a sudden burst of wind sent the trolley hurtling towards the cliff on the 17th, writes Dave Bruce.

Lucky for him it was noticed by lady captain , Jill Wellington, who ran after it and stopped it before it fell into oblivion.

Jill and Bill are now firm friends as he hates spending money unnecessarily!

The week finished on a high with the rearranged Captain's Day enjoyed by some 50 seniors.

This time the weather was near perfect with just a bit of a breeze to contend with.

The captain, Mick Swann and vice captain Rob Grove with help from Nick Povey did a super job with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

A wonderful raffle table ably run by Mick's wife, the lovely Sandra and the gorgeous Barbara Cummings, which raised an amazing £218 for his charity fund.

If that was not enough we all enjoyed a superb buffet provided by Wendy and her team.

Two trophies were played for; The Captains Shield, for 1-20 handicappers and The Cooper Shield for 21 + players.

The Captains Shield was won by Gerry Binmore, in his only second competition since moving up to the seniors.

Second and third had to go to countback with steady Alan Morgan taking the honours from Oman's favourite golfer Paul Hilder,

Richard Orsman took the Cooper Shield with 33 pts and again second and third decided on countback on 31 pts.

Longstanding and former Senior's Captain Terry Jessup came second and Paul Casey took third spot. Paul's wife, Mary, was so proud of him.

The special prizes of nearest the pins were won by Andrew Thompson, John Hanna, Bunny Hanson and Bill Polley, with one hand on his trolley, won nearest the line on the long 12th.

Mick Swann was thanked by Gerry Binmore. Mick also raised a fantastic £644 for his charity, from his silent auction of vouchers he got from a number of generous businesses in Seaton who support our wonderful club.

Our Ladies were generally lucky for their competition on Wednesday in cooler and breezy weather. It was the scratch and handicap cups both keenly competed for.

The scratch was won by Stella Thompson, Helen Kenworthy came second and Sandra Walker took third spot. Anne Jarvis took the Handicap Cup with a fine net 77 as you cannot win both cups.