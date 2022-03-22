News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Powerful Cullompton Rangers hit Millwey for Six

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:45 AM March 22, 2022
Lympstone Football Club at the start of a new season; Back row (left to right). Club president Mike Hoyle, H Sumner, B Branton, J Pond, R Higham, D Radford, P Mcmahon (c) S Schlaefli, M Dunne, A Lowe, M Delahaye Front row ((left to right) Wilson, K Butler, C Harrison, M.Webber, K Bassett, T Wright, A Turner, M Lyne-Ley. Picture CONTRIBUTED. - Credit: Archant

With no first-team game, Cullompton brought a strong side to Millwey Rise and went home with a 6-0 victory.  

The defence was under constant pressure and the forwards ran into a solid wall chasing difficult long balls carried on the wind. Cullompton went ahead after 30 minutes and added a further three goals before the break. Jason Hoole in the Millwey goal brought off several timely interceptions to prevent the score being even higher. 

The visitor's final two goals were courtesy of a deflection off a defender and a clever lob. 

East Devon football is mourning the passing of two legendary stalwarts. Mike Hoyle, known as Burt, was on the League and Cup committees for many years and, although a resident of Honiton, he was a huge fan of Lympstone Football. Much-loved football journalist John Lukins has also passed away and love and condolences to their families and friends. 

