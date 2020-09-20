Pryke stars and Pearse nets brace as Feniton sink Beer in opening day win

Tom Pryke served up the Man of the match performance as Feniton launched a new Joma Devon & Exeter Premier Division East campaign with a 2-1 win at Beer Albion.

Feniton began well, but fell behind when former Fenny player Louis Spalding turned home a cross.

The lead did not last long as Feniton swiftly restored parity to the contest with an Aaron Pearse header from a well delivered Tom Pryke free-kick.

The remainder of the first half was played out in the middle third of the pitch and the two teams trooped off for a deserved break with the game all square at 1-1.

The second half was of the ‘scrappy nature’ and the match official was certainly active with the issuing of cards!

There was also a ‘sin-binning’ with Feniton’s Tom Badcott bagging himself an enforced ‘break’ from the action.

With 18 minutes remaining the lively Pearse won a penalty when he was hauled down and he got up to rifle the spot kick home.

With the clock ticking down, the referee awarded a second penalty, this one to the hosts, a spot kick that Fenny vehemently protested about, but the visiting players – and supporters – will have felt ‘justice was served’ when the spot kick was blazed over the bar.

That served to be the final threat to either goal as Fenny closed out a fine opening day win.

Feniton boss James Hiscox said: “It really does represent the perfect start to a new league term.

“Before the game, I had pondered over the importance of it being one of those ‘must-not-lose’ fixtures.

“However, the lads went one better and indeed, thoroughly deserved to come out of the 90 minutes with the win.”

He continued: “Our recruitment this summer was exactly what we wanted and the midfielder we put out at Furzebrake [the home of Beer Albion] oozed class.

“I was particularly pleased with how we matched a Beer side whose approach, for my money, was very one that was all about physical intimidation.”

This Saturday (September 26), Feniton travel again, this time to Manstone Lane to meet a Sidmouth Town Reserve side that lost their league opener 5-1 at Dawlish United.