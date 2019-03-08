Quinquennial for Honiton Golf Club

Golf club and ball Archant

Not many people would know the month of May is actually National Golf Month - that is, apart from Honiton Golf Club, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year the club's held its fifth annual Festival Week which is when members and visitors alike are invited to enter and take part in a mixed combination of informal open golf competitions.

Tuesday saw 108 'Over-60s Gents' take part in a three-ball, better ball meeting, Thursday saw 40 ladies and gents compete in a Bowmaker, where the best ladies and best gents scores were recorded and the week concluded with 45 ladies taking part in a three-ball Texas Scramble.

Along with the club members, visitors from more than 20 clubs travelled from numerous counties to take part in the festivities.

With the prizes being split between home and away teams, everyone felt a winner as the fantastic golfing weather made up for any reservations.