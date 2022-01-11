Race at Your Pace – Annual Running Challenge

In January 2021, Paula and Lou from Honiton Running Club entered a virtual running challenge (through “Race at your Pace”) of completing 1,000 miles in the year.

They have both trained together and ran most of their bigger runs as a team, so it felt fitting that they chose to run their last miles of 2021 together on New Year’s Eve.

This finished their total running miles for this year to a magnificent 1,270 miles for Paula and following just behind with 1,266 miles for Lou. Congratulations to both for going way over the 1,000-mile target they had set themselves.

Paula and Lou have completed events at various distances this year but their main event was the North Devon Ultra back in October. They both agreed that this certainly helped them to achieve in excess of their goal of 1,000 miles for last year.

Celebrating a wonderful running achievement - Credit: HRC



