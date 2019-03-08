Advanced search

Ray Jeffery's Trophy triumph for Seaton bowlers

PUBLISHED: 08:17 20 September 2019

Archant

'Super' Steve White with Dave Yardley were the Ray Jeffery's Trophy victors and Kathleen Manley with effervescent Carol Armitage lifted the Iris Aymes Trophy, writes Glen Elliott.

Lin Vieth in blistering form won the Harman Trophy. Andy Ross with Liz Wilde and club stalwart David Ford stylishly out bowled their opposition to win the mixed triples title.

The highest drama was on Friday evening in the ladies' invitation where Lillian and Terry Hurley-Smith took on Maria Johnson and her invitee Peter Barradell. After 12 ends, three good ends by Maria and Peter placed them nicely 17-11 ahead. However, the fighting Hurley-Smiths fought back with three good ends levelling the scores at 17 each with one end to play. The final end, full of pressure, provided more outstanding bowling by all four combatants. In the end, the enthralling match was decided by a caliper measure giving victory to Maria and Peter, launching Maria into a weekend of delight and three titles.

