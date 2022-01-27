Record crowd watches Axminster Town take on Exeter City

On a very special night at Tiger Way, just over 500 supporters watched Axminster Town fight hard before going down to a 2-0 defeat against Exeter City in the St Luke’s Devon Bowl.

The Grecians scored both their goals in the first period but only after Lewis Waldy had thundered a fine effort against the bar for the exuberant Tigers.

The opener for Exeter came from a lovely team move, culminating in a composed finish from George Spencer at the far post, and the second arrived from the very next attack, as a whipped cross was turned in for an unfortunate own goal.

After the break, Axminster were outstanding, piling pressure on the young Grecians, with Waldy again hitting the bar and only some inspired goalkeeping from Harry Lee ensured a clean sheet for City.

It was a great night for the club and congratulations to man of the match Richard Hebditch.