Regional point-to-point meeting at Great Trethew on Sunday

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH Archant

The rearranged Point-to-Point horse racing meeting takes place at Great Trethew next Sunday (March 8) when the East Cornwall host their event, writes Donna Harris.

Pony racing heads up the action at 11am, followed by the main six race card commencing at 12 noon.

Over 100 entries have been received, and the races include an exciting Flat race for four and five year old horses, which could see potential stars of the future. In this race entries include Le Slithy Tove who has had the benefit of a run at Barbury Castle and goes well for jockey Millie Wonnacott, other youngsters to note are Fevertre for the Nicky Martin team and the Chris Barber-trained Tipsey Hall.

The Porche Centre at Exeter sponsor the Mixed Open race in which Spencer Moon is the highest rated for outside raider Luke Price.

Having won his maiden race here previously could clock up his eleventh win to date, but could be taken on by Navanman, Three Faces West and Goldbury who are among the entries who have all won this season and should make for a thrilling finish.

There are two open maiden races, in the first Party Tunes (Dean Summersby) and the two Les Jefford entries Artic Milly and Businessman catch the eye as improving types. In the open maiden for seven years and over Exhibit A for trainer Laura Parker and the Joe Tickle trained Oyster Pearl could be interesting in the betting arena.

Trainer Dean Summersby holds a strong hand in the novice riders race with Clondaw Bunny and Cloudy Music along with Inch Rock looking interesting on previous form for trainer Ed Walker.

Finally up is the restricted race in which Gio's Girl(Ed Walker) and Port O'Clock (Dean Summersby) could fight the up hill finish under leading jockeys Will Biddick and Darren Edwards. Facilites at the track are beer tent, hot and cold food, bookies and a number of trade stands.

Entrance is £10 per person to a max of £40 per car. Children under 16 free. Location is at Menheniot off A38 between Saltash and Liskeard.PL14 3PZ. Check out the www.pointingdc.co.uk website or Facebook page for up to date information,